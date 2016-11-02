Video appears to show mysterious 'ice monster' in Alaska river

A video of an "Ice Monster" spotted in a river in Fairbanks Alaska's Chena River has sparked imaginations on the internet. Some people are comparing it to Scottish legend, the Loch Ness Monster, while others are suggesting it is a "giant arctic crocodile". In the video, large chunks of ice can be seen moving together in a side-to-side motion. An employee of the Bureau of Land Management recorded the video. The video was sped up and music was added, but BLM insists the movement from the thing in the water hasn't been enhanced.
Bureau of Land Management - Alaska

