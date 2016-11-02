Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people, according to the New Orleans Advocate, which obtained the footage earlier this week. White, 63, died of a gunshot wound to the thigh the day after the March 20, 2015, attack, having refused medical treatment because of his religious beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.