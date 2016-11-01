Detectives: Man bit someone’s ear off, then tweeted about it

Sheriff’s deputies last week arrested a man accused of biting part of someone’s ear off then bragging about it on Twitter.
Michael Cuevas, 21, of Kiln, Miss., faces a charge of aggravated assault.
Deputies arrested Cuevas Oct. 27 after identifying him as the suspect in an incident that occurred more than a month ago.
In the early hours of Sept. 25, a man arrived at Hancock County Medical Center and underwent surgery on the remainder of his ear. The missing part of his ear was not recovered, and surgeons had to remove additional parts of the man’s acoustic organ, sheriff’s investigator Gary Hudgens said.
The victim told deputies a man, whom he could not identify by name, bit his ear during a fight at a Kiln bar.
During their follow-up investigation, detectives discovered someone had posted a tweet, bragging about biting a man’s ear off during a fight. Detectives traced the tweet to Cuevas, and the victim positively identified him in a lineup, Hudgens said.
The investigators then decided to use social media to catch the man by publishing a wanted poster on Facebook on Oct. 27.
On the evening of Oct. 27, Hudgens said, Cuevas turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.
Cuevas was booked into the Hancock County jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
