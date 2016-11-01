Detectives: Man bit someone’s ear off, then tweeted about it

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service Pause

7:19 Voting rights are revoked

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:19 Bus monitor punches preschooler

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

5:35 Body-cam video shows deadly officer involved shooting

0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam