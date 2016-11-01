A mom brought her 3-year-old daughter to work. There, the girl was stabbed and killed

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service Pause

7:19 Voting rights are revoked

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind