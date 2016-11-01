‘Dad of the year’ takes daughter trick-or-treating on plane

How fitting that one of the sweetest stories of the year happened on Halloween night.
An unidentified father of a 3-year-old girl named Molly knew they would be stuck on a flight from Boston to San Francisco Monday night — on Halloween.
So the dad asked his fellow passengers to help him make a little holiday magic.
Passenger Stephanie Kahan, who was on the flight out of Logan International Airport, tweeted that the dad gave passengers candy with this note, typed in orange letters in the shape of a pumpkin, attached:
“My three-year-old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight... so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her.
“If you are willing, when my little donut comes down the aisle, please drop this in her basket. You’ll be making her Halloween! If you’re unwilling, no worries, just pass the treat back to me. Thanks so much!”
Kahan also posted a photo of Molly — yes, dressed as a doughnut — walking down the aisle to collect her Halloween treats.
Kahan’s tweet was retweeted faster than you could say “sugar rush.”
Since Monday night it has been retweeted nearly 60,000 times and “loved” nearly 100,000 times.
“OMG, my heart is exploding right now,” wrote Kahan, whose Twitter profile says she works for Twitter marketing. “Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat.”
OMG, my heart is exploding right now. Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat pic.twitter.com/vfsAcYNrhr— Stephanie Kahan (@stephaniekahan) November 1, 2016
And how’s this for a bit of irony?
Kahan herself left a little one at home on Halloween.
Hard to say goodbye to this little monster this morning. Mamas first business trip ✈️ pic.twitter.com/SRWnkiuoHQ— Stephanie Kahan (@stephaniekahan) October 31, 2016
