Voting rights are revoked

How this Floridian lost his right to vote. In Florida, 1.7 million are disenfranchised due to felony convictions.
Florida Center for Investigative Reporting

National

Amateur MMA fighter sought in beating of motorist

Madera, California police are looking for the assailant who beat a man as he tried to call police and then stole his cellphone following a traffic collision on Sept. 14. Police released this surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 20, and identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Montez, 34. Montez is an amateur MMA fighter, investigators say.

National

Video captures man stabbing taxi driver

Police have released surveillance video in the attempted robbery and stabbing of a cab driver in Philadelphia. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for several lacerations. The suspect escaped on foot.

National

Video shows man repeatedly stabbing dog outside family's home

A Houston family watched their home surveillance video in horror as it showed a man walking by their fenced in yard and repeatedly stabbing one of their dogs. The dog underwent surgery to repair damage to his lip and trachea. The family has filed a police report and want the man captured and charged with animal cruelty.

National

High school students reassemble whale skeleton

5 Stadium High School students are working on reassembling the skeleton of a whale. The animal was found dead and washed up on the shore of Gig Harbor last December. The students will help hang the whale’s fully articulated skeleton from the historic trusses of Foss Waterway Seaport by the end of this year. This week, they started to drill the vertebrae before putting a pipe inside those holes for support. “This is really an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one student said. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do.”

Nation & World Videos