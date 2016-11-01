Voting rights are revoked

Madera, California police are looking for the assailant who beat a man as he tried to call police and then stole his cellphone following a traffic collision on Sept. 14. Police released this surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 20, and identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Montez, 34. Montez is an amateur MMA fighter, investigators say.
Police have released surveillance video in the attempted robbery and stabbing of a cab driver in Philadelphia. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for several lacerations. The suspect escaped on foot.
A Granbury, Texas police officer performed CPR on a 3-year-old on October 12, 2016, saving the boy's life in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Dashcam video captured the moment Granbury police officer Chase Miller saved the toddler's life.
The ghost of a man who was decapitated in an elevator shaft long ago really does haunt the South Carolina State Museum, according to employees. Some of them recount their chilling encounters with Bubba the Ghost.
Kelly Toney had been married to wife Lori Toney for more than a year when she received a letter from her childhood church telling her she was committing a sin by being married to a woman. It threatened "action" if she did not divorce her wife. Even more hurtful, she said, her father had been consulted about the letter and had approved it being sent.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory tells gubernatorial debate moderator Chuck Todd that Caitlyn Jenner should use men's facilities, saying "If she's going to shower at a facility at UNC-Chapel Hill after running around the track, she's going to use the men's shower."
A Houston family watched their home surveillance video in horror as it showed a man walking by their fenced in yard and repeatedly stabbing one of their dogs. The dog underwent surgery to repair damage to his lip and trachea. The family has filed a police report and want the man captured and charged with animal cruelty.
5 Stadium High School students are working on reassembling the skeleton of a whale. The animal was found dead and washed up on the shore of Gig Harbor last December. The students will help hang the whale’s fully articulated skeleton from the historic trusses of Foss Waterway Seaport by the end of this year. This week, they started to drill the vertebrae before putting a pipe inside those holes for support. “This is really an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one student said. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do.”
Joseph Mann was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers on July 11, 2016. Mann had been acting erratically while armed with a knife. Using 911 and dispatch audio, police dash cam, bystander video and surveillance footage, this video presents the entire six minute encounter between Mann and the police.