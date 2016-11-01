She didn’t think a flu shot was necessary – until her daughter died

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store Pause

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

0:32 Video shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

1:53 Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami