7 injured in Alabama gas line explosion

At least seven people are being treated for burns after a gas line explosion in rural Helena, Alabama, according to multiple reports.
AL.com reported that 10 acres are on fire and that patients are being brought to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
At least five people are reported injured after what's being described as an explosion in rural Alabama.
Details are sketchy, but video from area media shows a huge plume of flame and smoke rising in what appears to be a wooded area in Shelby County southwest of Birmingham. It's unclear what exploded, but gas lines run through the area.
Helena police say they're assisting Shelby County authorities with a pipeline fire.
Several fire departments are sending crews to assist, and media reports say at least seven people were hurt and headed to a hospital.
A pipeline leaked thousands of gallons of gas southwest of Birmingham near Helena, but there's no immediate indication of a connection between the leak and the fire.
“There are high-pressure gas lines in that area,” Mark Hall, the mayor of Helena, told Birmingham television station WBRC.
The Birmingham Fire Department said more than 10 trucks are headed to work on the gas explosion.
Units added to Shelby Co. gas explosion from BFRS: E25, R25, 25's Foam, AC1, AC2, AC4, 3's Hazmat, B1, 4's Brush Truck, Safety 1.— Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) October 31, 2016
There has been an explosion in Shelby County Jurisdiction. No Helena residents are in any danger. Will report more as available.— Helena, AL Police (@HelenaPolice) October 31, 2016
