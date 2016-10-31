Why all of your Facebook friends are checking in at Standing Rock

Protesters in South Dakota have asked Facebook users to aid them in their fight against the $3.8-billion Dakota Access oil pipeline.
The pipeline would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois, running less than a mile from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The protests have led to arrests of more than 140 in recent days, including actress Shailene Woodley. Protesters are worried about the pipeline impacting drinking water and disturbing sacred burial sites.
Several different protest pages asked Facebook users to check into Standing Rock to help disrupt law enforcement.
“The Morton county sheriffs dept has been using FB check-ins to find out who is it Standing Rock in order to target them in an attempt to disrupt the prayer camps. SO water protectors are calling on EVERYONE to check in at Standing Rock, ND to overwhelm and confuse them,” the post said.
“This is concrete action that can protect people putting their bodies and well-being's on the line that we can do without leaving our homes. Please join me in checking into the reservation on Facebook (with public settings) to help.”
More than 900,000 people have checked in to Standing Rock Indian Reservation, per its Facebook page. Many have also added a message that starts with “I stand in solidarity with your struggles of oppression.”
But the local sheriff’s department posted on its Facebook page that all the check-ins are not doing anything.
“The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is not and does not follow Facebook check-ins for the protest camp or any location. This claim / rumor is absolutely false,” the sheriff’s department post states.
While the check-ins are certainly helping bring awareness to the protests, it’s not certain if they are helping “overwhelm and confuse” law enforcement efforts — as indicated in the original post. As Snopes.com pointed out in its post about the campaign, check-ins are voluntary and police could easily use geolocation tools to sort out those remotely checking in.
