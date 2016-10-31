Drunken 12-year-old leads police on car chase, authorities say

A 12-year-old boy who was allegedly drunk led police on a car chase before crashing into a telephone pole in Austin on Monday morning, police said, according to a KVUE-TV report.
The boy, who was driving by himself, nearly struck a bicyclist, and then hit a pickup with two people in it during the chase, the TV station reported. None of those people were injured.
The boy suffered minor injuries when he hit a telephone pole on Pleasant Valley Road, in southeast Austin, and his vehicle flipped.
He faces charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and failure to stop and render aid, KVUE reported.
