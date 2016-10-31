Woman accused of running over police officer while drunk had just finished DUI course

The woman charged with manslaughter in the deaths of a Louisville police officer and University of Kentucky employee had just completed DUI classes for a previous conviction, according to Fayette County court records.
Suzanne M. Whitlow, 26, of Lexington is accused of driving under the influence when she struck Louisville detective Jason Schweitzer and Timothy Moore, 56, of Lexington about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at South Upper and Bolivar streets. Whitlow was driving outbound on Upper when she lost control of her vehicle and struck Schweitzer and Moore.
Moore was a Navy veteran with three children and 12 grandchildren who worked in utility management at UK’s Peterson Service Building on South Upper and was a year away from retirement.
He was named Employee of the Quarter in 2015, according to UK. Moore worked the third shift, so he was at work at the time of the accident.
“My understanding is that he was giving directions ... when the tragedy occurred,” said UK spokesman Jay Blanton. “This is a terrible tragedy for his family and for his UK family. Mr Moore was one of the people that keep the place running day in and day out. It is a tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”
Schweitzer was in Lexington for an FOP convention. The Louisville police department said the detective, who was expecting his second child, began his career with the Jefferson County Police Department in 2001 and had been a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was vice president with River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614 since 2010.
Gov. Matt Bevin expressed his condolences on Facebook.
“I had an opportunity to meet with Jason a few months ago,” Bevin said. “He was part of multi-generational family of law enforcement officers and his presence on the force and in his community will be greatly missed.
“We are heartbroken for his wife and children, both born and unborn, at the news of this devastating loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family both now and in the months and years ahead.”
Whitlow has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of DUI first offense.
Whitlow was issued a certificate of completion for finishing alcohol driver education classes on Oct. 6, according to court records. She was ordered to attend because of a 2014 DUI conviction.
In the 2014 DUI arrest, Lexington police stopped Whitlow on East New Circle Road and Nicholasville Road. A uniform citation said displayed “glassy eyes and unsteady gait.” and failed field sobriety tests.
Whitlow also pleaded guilty in February to driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to the Courier-Journal.
The woman also has previous convictions for forgery charges in 2009, and misdemeanor theft for shoplifting, WDRB reported.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments