She said Black Lives Matter supporters robbed her house. It didn’t add up.

On Oct. 17, Maria Daly, the wife of a police officer in Millbury, Mass., reported a burglary at her home. She told investigators that someone had taken jewelry and cash, and that they had left graffiti.
What detectives found were the letters “BLM” spray-painted in black on the house, an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. According to CBS Boston, Daly posted on social media about the incident.
“We woke up to not only our house being robbed while we were sleeping, but to see this hatred for no reason,” she allegedly wrote.
The only problem, though, was that none of it was real, according to police. There was no break-in and no robbery. Daly had the valuables, worth around $10,000, all along, according to Fox 25. And the graffiti? She did it herself, allegedly to mislead police.
“Something wasn’t quite right,” Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy said. “I think that was pretty obvious and as a result of that investigation, the officers did their due diligence and followed through with the investigation that we had.
“Basically we came to the conclusion that it was all fabricated. There was no intruder; there was no burglary.”
And Maria Daly believed in going the extra mile: she didn't just report a burglary, she even spray-painted "BLM" on her own home as a bonus pic.twitter.com/We7q1IaxnO— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) October 30, 2016
Desorcy said he believed the hoax was the result of financial difficulties the Daly family was suffering. After police confronted her with the evidence, Daly confessed and returned the jewelry.
“This could happen to anyone at any given time. But we weren’t gonna sweep this under a rug,” Desorcy said. “I felt sorry for the family, because I know that something like this is devastating to a family. Obviously there was an underlying issue to have had this taken place.”
Millbury Chief says "this could happen to anyone at any given time. But we weren't gonna sweep this under a rug." pic.twitter.com/t75lqQEuV5— Crystal Haynes (@crystalhaynes) October 28, 2016
Desorcy also said Daly’s husband, Officer Daniel Daly, did not know about the scheme and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
“She must have tagged the place herself,” one neighbor told CBS Boston. “I don’t know why you’d do that, if you’re gonna stage a robbery. I mean really come on, you’re a cop’s wife. You should know better.”
