Electric-car maker Tesla plans to sell solar roof tiles, too

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro Pause

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

2:29 The four rules of firehouse cooking, according to Sacramento fire Capt. Richard Hathaway

1:49 Hillary Clinton takes stage with JLo

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

0:29 Woman busted for voter fraud released

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

1:33 Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar