It was over before the fat lady – or anyone – sang the 4th act

0:29 Woman busted for voter fraud released Pause

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'

0:24 Video captures man stabbing taxi driver

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

0:48 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses home-opening loss

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service