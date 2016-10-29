His parents thought he had a stomachache. Now, he’s ‘fighting for his life.’

A Washington boy is fighting a deadly unknown virus attacking his brain, and his family is asking for help identifying the illness, according to a Q13 report.
Daniel Ramirez, 6, was rushed to Seattle Children’s Hospital on Oct. 15 for symptoms that included drooling, slurred speech, pain in his leg and incontinence. Marijo De Guzman and Jose Ramirez, the boy’s parents, said they thought it was a stomachache.
But the virus eventually moved from Daniel’s stomach to his brain, and doctors don’t know what it is, according to the Q13 story. Daniel’s condition has worsened each day, the family said.
“He was fine, and just like that, he’s fighting for his life,” Jose Ramirez told the Seattle TV station.
The family has since set up a Facebook page, Praying For Daniel Ramirez, to ask for support and any ideas others might have about what the virus might be.
A GoFundMe page created on Oct. 18 has raised about $4,000, and has a goal of $20,000.
“I wish I could take his pain away,” De Guzman told Q13. “If I could switch places with him right now, I would.”
