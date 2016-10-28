He was set to plead guilty. But first, he had to vote.

3:11 Pet pig's botched butchering leads to arrest Pause

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

0:24 Video captures man stabbing taxi driver

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'

0:29 Woman busted for voter fraud released

1:07 Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, stars turn out for "Ballers" premiere

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:33 Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar