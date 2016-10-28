Health care sector gets a near-failing grade on cybersecurity

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life' Pause

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:58 Viral surveillance video shows how metro-east vet's mums went missing

3:52 Out of the Darkness

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

0:26 Video shows man repeatedly stabbing dog outside family's home

2:07 Mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado files suit against Mayor Gimenez

0:57 Miami-Dade County prints ballots ahead of Nov. 8 election

2:18 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 in Toronto