Pentagon won’t use robots that decide on their own when to kill

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life' Pause

3:08 Pumpkin carving with style

1:08 Matthew unsung hero: 'Whatever I can help you do, I will do'

0:59 Chester Zoo's new penguin chicks named after potato chips get weighed

1:23 Neighbor talks about Kansas terrorist suspect

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

4:11 Ambrosia beetles wreak havoc on avocado trees in South Dade

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit