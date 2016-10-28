When the hurricane hit, this couple went the extra mile. Then another 800.

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life' Pause

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

3:11 Pet pig's botched butchering leads to arrest

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

2:53 Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation - hear the story from all involved