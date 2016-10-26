He wants to become a cop. 'Are you sure?' his friends and family ask

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but Miami-Dade County says it has to come down Pause

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

1:42 Fed's pot decision buzzkill for backers

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:13 NAACP calls for hate crime investigation for Stone High incident

2:22 Woman received letter from childhood church urging her to divorce her wife or face "action"

2:32 How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals