Halloween makeup kit depicting slit wrists is ‘appalling,’ Wal-Mart says after outcry

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study Pause

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:27 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:58 Newborn babies bundled in Cleveland Indians gear for World Series

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:20 Solar amendments explained