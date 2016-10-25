Cleveland Indians get boost from newborns in onesies

2:55 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks on the eve of the Heat's season opener Pause

2:01 Homecoming for Vincent Trocheck as Panthers head to Pittsburgh

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

1:56 How molecular breast imaging works

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

3:13 NAACP calls for hate crime investigation for Stone High incident

0:39 Woman watches 'A Stranger in My Home,' then is attacked by stranger

1:53 Shane Battier talks about paying college athletes