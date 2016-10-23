She fled the traffic stop in a Mercedes – with the deputy hanging on, police say

A 26-year-old Carmichael woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a Fair Oaks traffic stop in her Mercedes while a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy tried to hang on to her through a car window.
Brittany Nicholls was identified after her driver’s license was left at the scene near Winding Oak and Long Canyon drives.
Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau detectives found Nicholls just before 9 a.m. at a residence in the 6500 block of Greenback Lane, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. They also found several firearms at the location.
Nicholls was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and violating probation. She is being held on $140,000 bail.
Detectives also questioned a man and woman who were involved in the early Saturday incident. The two individuals were released after questioning.
The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. when a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy saw a man running near Winding Oak and Long Canyon drives in Fair Oaks.
A Sheriff’s Department news release said the man appeared to be running away from a Mercedes with paper license plates. The deputy told dispatchers what he had seen and then pulled over the Mercedes. The running man also stopped.
The deputy made contact with the man who was running, then approached the female driver of the Mercedes. He asked for her license and paperwork and told the driver to step out of the car, which she did.
“The female then quickly jumped back into the car. The deputy attempted to detain the female from inside the car, when she quickly put the car in drive and accelerated while the deputy was hanging on,” the release stated.
“The deputy unholstered his firearm, and in the process of disengaging from the speeding car, discharged his firearm at the suspect,” the release stated.
As the female driver and an unidentified female passenger sped away, the man fled on foot.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull, a spokesman for the department, said in an email that the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries to his upper body. He was described as a 13-year veteran of the department assigned to the field services division and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Comments