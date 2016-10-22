She thought she had kidney stones. Thirty minutes later, she was giving birth.

On Tuesday night, Stephanie Jaegers called her husband. She was having abdominal pain, she told him, and she needed to go to the hospital. She thought she had kidney stones.
So Michael Jaegers and his wife went to a hospital near their home in Stockbridge, Georgia, they told WMAZ. Once they arrived, however, doctors quickly realized Stephanie’s pain was not the result of any kidney stone. She was about to give birth.
The only thing was, Stephanie Jaegers didn’t even know she was pregnant, much less 38 weeks along and ready to deliver.
Needless to say, the news came as a shock to the couple.
“There are no words to describe the range of feelings associated with being told that you're having a baby — in 30 minutes,” Michael said to WMAZ.
At 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Stephanie gave birth to a 7-pound, 3-ounce, healthy baby boy. They named him Shaun Jude.
But how, one might ask, does a woman go 38 weeks without realizing she’s pregnant?
First of all, Stephanie already had three children; two boys, aged 16 and 11, and a girl, 2. After her last child, Michael said in a Facebook post, doctors told her she would probably not be able to have another.
Then, doctors diagnosed Stephanie as pre-menopausal, which accounted for her hormone imbalance.
On top of that, baby Shaun was breech throughout the pregnancy, meaning his head was where most fetuses’ feet are. That prevented him from moving and kicking, and also meant Stephanie did not show as much. She also continued to menstruate throughout the pregnancy, rare but possible.
And lastly, Stephanie broke her ankle several weeks prior to the birth, limiting her movement.
So all of that added up to a very surprising bundle of joy. Stephanie’s ankle is still broken, so Michael said the family will be relying on their older sons to help out with their younger siblings early on. A friend also started a GoFundMe page to help the family deal with its unexpected medical expenses.
In the meantime, no word yet on if Shaun Jude and his parents have been contacted by TLC’s show, “I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant.”
