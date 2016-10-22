AT&T reportedly reaches deal to buy Time Warner for more than $80 billion

AT&T has reached a deal to buy Time Warner for more than $80 billion in what would become a colossal corporate merger, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
In what some analysts are calling an unprecedented "seismic shift" for the media and technology world, the deal could turn the legacy telecom carrier into a media titan the likes of which America has rarely seen.
A combination between the two companies could rival some of the biggest mergers in history, with AT&T potentially gaining control over hugely valuable brands spanning television, film, sports, news, video games and mobile and residential Internet service.
The tie-up could see AT&T gain ownership over a dizzying array of household names. Time Warner - not to be confused with Time Warner Cable, which sold itself to Charter Communications earlier this year - owns HBO, CNN, Warner Bros movie studio, the D.C. comics brand, a highly profitable video game studio, among many other properties.
The Journal reported that the boards of the two companies were meeting Saturday, and a deal could be announced as soon as Saturday evening. The companies did not respond to requests for comment.
Time Warner, whose roots date back to a 1920s magazine and film studio, for about $86 billion and that a deal could finalize over the weekend. Time Warner stock jumped nearly 8 percent in regular trading and another 5 percent after hours.
The potential merger highlights one of the most definitive trends of the modern media business: the push from tech and telecommunications giants to control the lucrative, popular content they once passively supplied.
It follows a wave of dealmaking and consolidation that could radically transform viewers' leisure time and media spending, including Comcast's purchase of NBCUniversal, Google's push into live-TV streaming, and the original-programming investments of Amazon and Netflix.
