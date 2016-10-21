This ‘Grim Reaper’ rapist messed with the wrong grandma, police say

It might be the first time someone can claim drinking a beer in bed helped save their life.
Angela Ferguson was asleep in her Chicago home at 6:30 a.m. Monday when her neighbor, Dorval Grice, slipped in through a living room window with a broken lock. Grice then went into Ferguson’s bedroom and woke her up by pulling her hair and demanding oral sex, according to DNA Info.
Grice didn’t know he was messing with the wrong grandma.
Ferguson, 58, refused and Grice started beating her, according to Fox 32. Ferguson said she had known 30-year-old Grice since he was a baby.
“He kept saying, ‘Don’t look at me b----, I’m the Grim Reaper,’” Ferguson recalled. “So he kept hitting me in my face, and doing blows to the head, so I did this, and I said, ‘Please, please, why is you doing this?’”
Grice eventually forced himself on her. But then Ferguson managed to grab a beer stein by her bed and smashed it over her attacker’s head. She pushed him out of the room and grabbed a crowbar she kept under her bed for self-defense before he came back in.
“I just kept hitting him, kept hitting him, kept hitting him and kept hitting him,” Ferguson told Fox 32. “He was like this, ‘aaahhhh,’ knocked out on the bed.”
Ferguson ran out onto her porch and called 9-1-1. She said she had to call three times before police came. They found Grice unconscious in the victim’s ransacked bedroom. They arrested Grice, who Ferguson said she was told needed three surgeries.
DO NOT MESS with this #Chicago woman. She says she beat off her attacker with a beer mug and crowbar in #universityvillage @fox32news pic.twitter.com/uk89Xv982E— Jenny Milkowski (@jennymilk) October 19, 2016
The grandmother credited her fighting to her parents, who taught her to box and not to cry.
“If I’d been a crybaby, he’d have had me,” Ferguson said. “I’m like Rocky, like a boxer. Stick ‘em and move, baby, my momma said stick ‘em and move.”
Ferguson was taken to a nearby hospital, where a rape kit was performed. Grice is being charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
