Man turns in purse – and $8,000 inside – left at store

A woman panicked Wednesday when she realized she’d left her purse in a cart at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Nicholasville. The purse contained $8,000 in cash that the woman had saved to pay a loan later that day.
The woman had accidentally left the purse when she loaded her bags into her car, and when she returned a few minutes later, the purse was gone, according to Nicholasville police. A few minutes after an officer left to meet the woman at Ollie’s, a man walked into the lobby of the police department with a purse.
When officers asked the man if he knew who the purse belonged to he said, “I don’t know; I didn’t open it,” according to police. Officers found identification in the purse and confirmed that it belonged to the woman at Ollie’s. All of the money was inside.
The woman tried to give the man a reward, but he said, “I didn’t do this for a reward. Turning it in was the right thing to do,” according to police.
“This is one of the many reasons we are proud to serve the citizens of Nicholasville,” police said Friday in a news release.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments