The lesson here is, don't work on your gun while you're on the can

A 56-year-old north Macon, Ga. man said he was on the toilet, working on his gun, when it went off.
According to a report by a Bibb County, Ga., sheriff’s debuty, the man was trying to “clear” an M1911 pistol.
“He stated that he had dropped the magazine from the weapon and was attempting to ride the hammer of the weapon forward when it slipped,” the deputy’s report read.
The pistol fired and a bullet went into his left leg just above the knee and exited the other side of his leg below his knee. After the bang, the man said that at first “he could not speak and heard ringing,” the report noted.
“When his wife entered, he asked if she was OK and she stated she was and the two saw that he had been shot. … He stated (that) this was an accident and the round was still in the wall in his home.”
The man went to the hospital.
