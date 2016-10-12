Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video on Tuesday showing a man holding what appears to be a gun in the moments before he was fatally shot on Saturday by officers. The man is wearing gray sweat pants and a blue hooded sweat shirt and appears to pull something from his waistband.
A train crashed in Hoboken, N.J. during morning rush hour, killing one and injuring dozens of people. Brian Farnham was riding on a different train when the crash occurred. He recorded and talked about what was happening at the scene.
A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Captain Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said Wednesday afternoon. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.
A man was caught on camera when he sucker punched a woman after the two argued and exchanged obscene gestures inside a Venice Beach, California market. Witnesses tried to stop the man as he walked away, but he managed to escape their grip and he ran away from the scene.
American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.