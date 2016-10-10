High school students reassemble whale skeleton

5 Stadium High School students are working on reassembling the skeleton of a whale. The animal was found dead and washed up on the shore of Gig Harbor last December. The students will help hang the whale’s fully articulated skeleton from the historic trusses of Foss Waterway Seaport by the end of this year. This week, they started to drill the vertebrae before putting a pipe inside those holes for support. “This is really an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one student said. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do.”
Mantai Chow / The News Tribune

Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv

NJ train crash witness speaks from scene

A train crashed in Hoboken, N.J. during morning rush hour, killing one and injuring dozens of people. Brian Farnham was riding on a different train when the crash occurred. He recorded and talked about what was happening at the scene.

Man caught on video sucker-punching woman

A man was caught on camera when he sucker punched a woman after the two argued and exchanged obscene gestures inside a Venice Beach, California market. Witnesses tried to stop the man as he walked away, but he managed to escape their grip and he ran away from the scene.

Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding

American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.

Charlotte police release footage of Scott shooting

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

