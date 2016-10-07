Trump’s ‘Days of Our Lives’ cameo mocked on ‘SNL’

A recording of presidential candidate Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women before a “Days of Our Lives” cameo in 2005 has focused attention on a “Saturday Night Live” sketch mocking his appearance on the show.
In the sketch, Trump, portrayed by Darrell Hammond, promises his appearance will be the most “dramatic, theatrical, high-rated performance in the history of daytime television.” But the mogul creates trouble on the set by bungling his lines, forgetting his co-star’s name and improvising an Italian accent. He then predicts an Emmy for himself and “yuge” ratings for the show before randomly plugging “The Apprentice.”
The lewd video released Friday captures audio of Trump bragging in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women as he and Billy Bush, then-host of “Access Hollywood,” wait to film a segment on his upcoming “Days of Our Lives” cameo.
