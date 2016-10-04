Body-cam video released in Keith Lamont Scott shooting

Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv
A train crashed in Hoboken, N.J. during morning rush hour, killing one and injuring dozens of people. Brian Farnham was riding on a different train when the crash occurred. He recorded and talked about what was happening at the scene.
A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Captain Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said Wednesday afternoon. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.
American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
Rakeyia Scott, wife of Charlotte police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott, released a cell phone video Friday that she recorded in the moments leading up to her husband's death. In the video, Scott is heard yelling "Keith! Don’t do it" seconds before the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department fire fatal shots.