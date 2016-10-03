National

Prince William and Kate mocked for creepy video thanking Canada for hosting their family

The trip was a roaring success by just about every account.

Prince William and Kate and their two adorable children — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1 — won a lot of friends during their eight-day trip to Canada, their first official trip overseas as a family.

Then this happened.

When the royal family returned to England, Kensington Palace tweeted a thank-you video to the Canadians.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip (above) shows the little prince and princess at a children’s party in the gardens of Government House, British Columbia.

It’s in slow motion. It’s set to dark, somber music.

And it looks like one of those In Memoriam videos shown at funerals.

“Whoever put it together clearly has their eyes set on greater cinematic achievements, as the video owes more in inspiration to French arthouse cinema than a fun family film,” wrote Britain’s The Mirror.

Social media didn’t like it, either.

Maybe the palace just had technical difficulties?

In any case ...

