Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Captain Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said Wednesday afternoon. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.
A man was caught on camera when he sucker punched a woman after the two argued and exchanged obscene gestures inside a Venice Beach, California market. Witnesses tried to stop the man as he walked away, but he managed to escape their grip and he ran away from the scene.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
Rakeyia Scott, wife of Charlotte police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott, released a cell phone video Friday that she recorded in the moments leading up to her husband's death. In the video, Scott is heard yelling "Keith! Don’t do it" seconds before the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department fire fatal shots.