Fed up with rising drug costs? You’re in good company

Eighty-two percent of Americans favor letting the federal government negotiate lower drug prices for Medicare recipients, according to the new Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll.
Seventy-eight percent also support limiting price hikes for high-cost medications to treat serious illnesses like cancer and hepatitis.
The monthly poll also found that 86 percent want drug companies to release information on how they set prices, while 71 percent support legalized prescription drug imports from Canada, where prices are lower.
The poll found that a majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents support all the policy changes as a way to tamp down drug costs.
The results could reflect growing concern about recent price increases for EpiPen and other medications.
The Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on national health issues.
