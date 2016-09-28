Curious lemurs investigate camera

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
Rakeyia Scott, wife of Charlotte police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott, released a cell phone video Friday that she recorded in the moments leading up to her husband's death. In the video, Scott is heard yelling "Keith! Don’t do it" seconds before the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department fire fatal shots.
Police released dramatic video showing a shootout at a Denver car wash between rival gang members. In the video, two young children are standing next to a red vehicle when gunfire erupted between the two sides . Two men were killed in the shootout including the man in the tank top. The incident happened on Sept. 22, 2015, but the video was just released this week.
Many of the students from the Oakland Unified School District’s Honor Band knelt during a performance of the Star Spangled Banner on Tuesday night before an A's game. According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the students, "were making a statement of solidarity in protest against police brutality and unfair treatment of people of color in America."