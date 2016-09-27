Sheriff endures 2 hours of insults during flight, but then came payback

A Milwaukee man was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg police and charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior Saturday after he allegedly berated Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. throughout a two-hour flight from Milwaukee to Charlotte, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting.
The Journal Sentinel says Preston Bluntson, 36, was arrested by police at around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
A passenger on the American Airlines flight, who asked not to be named, told the Journal Sentinel that Bluntson talked throughout the flight, becoming increasingly loud and obnoxious while directing many comments at Clarke, who was at the back of the small plane.
“The guy was very abusive,” the passenger reportedly told the Journal Sentinel. “Probably the last 20 minutes it really escalated and focused on Clarke.”
When the plane landed, Clarke held Bluntson down, and a Charlotte officer boarded the plane and handcuffed him, according to the passenger. Three or four other officers then met Bluntson when he left the plane, and Clarke filled out paperwork on the incident, the newspaper reported.
Clarke is well known in Milwaukee for promoting the candidacy of presidential nominee Donald Trump.
