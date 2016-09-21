Who is Ahmad Khan Rahami?

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was arrested in connection with explosions in New York and New Jersey over the weekend. Neighbors described him as a friendly car enthusiast and were surprised by the arrest.
Police officer's drumming skills go viral

A video of a police officer showing off his drumming skills alongside a group of students has been going viral. The video originated on the Facebook page of Heritage High School, where Ronnie Coleman is the school resource officer. According to local reports, Coleman graduated from Heritage High School, and returned to take up his old position on the drumline.

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

The Tulsa Police Department released video showing the incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing Terence Crutcher. Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.

Marijuana's impact on your driving

NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.

