Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police

A dozen police officers were injured in a series of clashes after a man was fatally shot by police in Charlotte.
Ely Portillo/Charlotte Observer

Marijuana's impact on your driving

NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.

Orangutan nest building

Atlanta Zoo released footage on Thursday showing its orangutan, Keju, building a nest, using a unique method. Watch Keju simultaneously use a ball and some hay to build a new nest.

How the dog who knows 1,000 words got her name

Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.

Off-duty police dog treated to Starbucks

An off-duty Twinsburg police dog was treated to a Starbucks “Puppachino,” as seen in a video that quickly went viral. K9 Yasso made quick work of the treat, a cup full of whipped cream, at a Starbucks drive-thru in Twinsburg, Ohio.

'Trike' pilot bases his quest on air pioneer's 1911 coast-to-coast flight

David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse.

E-cigarette battery explodes in woman's purse

An e-cigarette explosion at a New Jersey mall left a woman’s Louis Vuitton bag smoking, startling a employee and another shopper on the anniversary of 9/11. Surveillance video captured the stunned response from everybody within the Sunglass Hut retailer on the Freehold Raceway Mall as a lithium battery exploded in the woman’s purse.

Graphic content: Video shows gunfight inside of gun store

Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee, Kansas gun store in January of last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court.

