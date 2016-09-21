Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police

New York City, New Jersey and national law enforcement officials announced Saturday they caught their lead suspect in the Chelsea bombings, adding that they are convinced he also planted the bombs in New Jersey that stopped train travel for hours on Sunday night.
Lead Designer, David Adjaye discusses the themes and inspirations behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The signature exterior feature called "Corona," consists of 3,600 bronze-colored cast-aluminum panels weighing a total of 230 tons.
NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.
Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.
An off-duty Twinsburg police dog was treated to a Starbucks “Puppachino,” as seen in a video that quickly went viral. K9 Yasso made quick work of the treat, a cup full of whipped cream, at a Starbucks drive-thru in Twinsburg, Ohio.
David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse.
An e-cigarette explosion at a New Jersey mall left a woman’s Louis Vuitton bag smoking, startling a employee and another shopper on the anniversary of 9/11. Surveillance video captured the stunned response from everybody within the Sunglass Hut retailer on the Freehold Raceway Mall as a lithium battery exploded in the woman’s purse.
Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee, Kansas gun store in January of last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court.