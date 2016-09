A 24-year-old man was rescued from a car dangling from the 9th floor of a parking garage in Austin, Texas on Friday, Sept. 8, 2016. The man told police he was parking his car and was unable to stop. He said the vehicle flipped end over end down the side of the garage before it became caught on the wire. With the help of a bystander, the driver was able to climb out of the vehicle through an open window and into the parking garage without injury.