Jeb Bush makes surprise, hilarious Emmys cameo

Jeb Bush’s funniest moment of the presidential campaign happened seven months after he dropped out, at the Emmys.
He appeared Sunday night in a taped cameo on the opening video of television’s yearly wards, as part of host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening video.
The gag had Kimmel trying to hitch a ride to the awards show. He walks up to the motorcade of “Veep” President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). A driver’s voice tells him there’s room in the front. The driver? Bush, gamely donning a chauffeur’s cap.
“I’m in between jobs right now,” Bush says. “You know you can make $12 an hour driving for Uber?”
He asks Kimmel if he’s nominated: “Wow. What’s that like?”
When Kimmel tells him there’s a lot of competition to win, Bush offers advice: “If you run a positive campaign, the voters ultimately will make the right choice,” Bush says at one point, playing the straight man.
Kimmel starts talking about his psychic
“Jimmy,” Bush interrupts, “that was a joke.”
He kicks the bearded Kimmel out the car.
“And shave that wig off your face, you godless Hollywood hippie,” Bush barks, as the limo peels off and shows a bumper sticker with “2016” crossed out — and “2020” scrawled over it. “JEB EXCLAMATION POINT!”
Comments