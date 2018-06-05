This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and authorities said they have linked him to two other slayings beyond those of a prominent psychiatrist, two paralegals and a marriage-and-divorce counselor. (Scottsdale Police Department via AP)
Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings

By MELISSA DANIELS and JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press

June 05, 2018 02:21 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix area.

Authorities say 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones killed himself Monday when police approached his room at an extended-stay hotel in suburban Scottsdale.

Jones' ex-wife says her current husband made the connection between her divorce and the crime scenes and notified police of his suspicion Saturday night.

The slayings began last Thursday with the fatal shooting of Dr. Steven Pitt, whose testimony was cited in the couple's November 2010 divorce.

Authorities say Jones' victims included two paralegals who worked for the law office that represented the suspect's ex-wife, a marriage counselor in an apparent case of mistaken identity and another man and woman who have not been identified.

