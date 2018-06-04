Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava from the erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural Big Island district. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says as of Monday, June 4, 2018, lava burned down 117 homes. Snyder says that’s up from Friday’s count of 87. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)