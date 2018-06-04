Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, shows currency from a tip jar in New York. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled Thursday, May 31, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by self-declared Satanist, Kenneth Mayle, that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution. Mayle argued that the motto propagates a religious view he opposes. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo