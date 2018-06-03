FBI agent accidentally shoots nightclub customer after back flip while dancing

An off-duty FBI agent allegedly accidentally shot a man in the leg early Saturday after the agent’s gun fell from his holster on the dance floor of Mile High Spirits, according to a Denver police news release.
KMBH - Denver
Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.

Why gunmen record video manifestos

Broward County

The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.

The dangers of right on red

National

Right-turns-on-red have always been associated with danger, despite arguments from those who claim otherwise. This is especially true when it comes to pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable in the collision.

Guantánamo Cemetery

Guantánamo

The U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has a cemetery. It looks like a scrubby version of Arlington National Cemetery -- with some exceptions.