Months of meat products never got inspected. They were sent to a Head Start program.

There's no approximation on how much raw, frozen beef, pork and poultry products Puerto Rican company Supermercado Selectos recalled late Friday. But here is what's known:
The products were made without federal inspection over a nine-month period, from August 2017 through Thursday. And they went to a distributor, DGA Food Service, that sent the food to participants in the USDA's Head Start Child and Adult Care Food Programs (CACFP) in Puerto Rico.
That's according to Friday night's USDA written and posted recall notice.
CACFP "provides aid to child and adult care institutions and family or group day care homes for the provision of nutritious foods," says the USDA.
The products that went to the programs in Puerto Rico were 1-pound and 2-pound packages of ground beef; beef for stew; lean pork for stew; boneless pork chops; boneless chicken thighs; turkey for stew; chicken fajitas; beef cubed steak; and beef pepper steak. All were labeled "Selectos DGA."
This is a Class I recall, defined by the USDA as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
Any institutions with any of the above products are advised to toss them or return them to the seller for a refund. Anyone with questions can call David Crespo, Supermercados' general manager, at 787-280-4550.
