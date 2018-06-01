After embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left and David Friedman, right, the new United States Ambassador to Israel attend a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation and unification of Jerusalem, in front of the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. AP sources say President Donald Trump is considering giving Friedman more authority over the U.S. outpost that handles Palestinian affairs, a shift likely to further dampen Palestinian hopes for an independent state. Pool Photo via AP, File Abir Sultan