Suspect arrested after shooting in volcano evacuation zone

In this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissure 8 near Pahoa, Hawaii on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The lava channel was estimated to be about 100 feet wide., Fountain heights continued to reach 230 to 260 feet (70 to 80 meters) above ground level on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The fountaining feeds this lava flow that is moving to the northeast along Highway 132 into the area of Noni Farms road. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)