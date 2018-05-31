Syria's Assad threatens to attack area under US-backed Kurds

FILE - In this file photo released May 10, 2018, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks during an interview with the Greek Kathimerini newspaper, in Damascus, Syria. In an interview with Russia Today television which aired Thursday, May 31, 2018, Assad said that the U.S. troops, who operate air bases and outposts in the Kurdish-administered region, will have to leave the country. Assad threatened to attack the region held by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria if talks fail to bring the area back under Damascus’ authority. (SANA via AP)