3 sets of talks aimed at salvaging summit between Trump, Kim

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, is greeted by senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, fourth right, and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, third right, on his arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim Yong Chol, a top lieutenant of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in the United States to conduct one of three sets of parallel talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump. Matthew Lee, Pool, File AP Photo